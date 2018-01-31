Temperatures tumble

A cold night with frozen ground, frost and ice. Windy across the north with wet, wintry weather moving through England and Wales - leaving sleet and snow over high ground of Wales and the Peak Districts well as a few possibly turning slushy, sleety over the Chilterns and South Downs. Into tomorrow, clear and crisp with perky sunshine. Blustery downpours across northern and western areas will give a dusting of sleet and snow over the hills again. Feeling much colder with a marked windchill.