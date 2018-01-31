One dead after train carrying Republicans crashes into rubbish van

One person has died after a train carrying Republican politicians and their families collided with a truck.

The train crashed into a rubbish van as it travelled through Charlotteville, West Virginia on Wednesday morning.

No party representatives or staff on board the train were seriously injured.

President Trump, who delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, has been informed of the incident, the White House said.

“We were on our way to West Virginia and it was a sudden impact, a loud noise and everyone was jolted,” Congressman Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, told NBC News.