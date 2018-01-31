Turkish team sign footballer using Bitcoin

A Turkish footballer claims he is the first player to be successfully bought - using Bitcoin.

Omer Faruk Kıroglu penned a deal with amateur side Harunustaspor in exchange for 2,500 Turkish lira along and 0.0524 (£378) of the cryptocurrency.

Chairman Haldun Sehit said the club had paid part of the fee with Bitcoin to "make a name for ourselves in the country and the world".

"As my chairman said, we are doing something new," the player said.

On Twitter the player posted a picture of himself wearing the club's jersey and a phone showing the Bitcoin transfer.