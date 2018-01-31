What is a 'super blue blood moon'?

It began at 10:51 GMT and ended at 16:08 GMT.

The lunar event was witnessed in Australia, Asia and some parts of the US and eastern Europe.

A "super blue blood moon" has been witnessed by large parts of the globe.

The rare lunar event happens when a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon happen at once.

The reddish colour is caused by sunlight getting refracted, or bent, towards the Moon, causing some blue light to be filtered out, leaving the red light which we can see.

It was the first time that all three lunar events happened at once since 1866.

The super blue blood moon appeared about 7% larger and 15% brighter than on a normal night.

There will not be another super blue blood moon until 2037.

Key definitions

Supermoon: The Moon is closest to Earth, making it appear larger

Blue moon: When a second full Moon occurs in a month

Blood moon: When the Moon appears reddish in colour during an eclipse