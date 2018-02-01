Breast cancer drug 'perjeta' to be made available on the NHS

A revolutionary breast cancer drug is to be made available on the NHS following a final decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Perjeta, also known as pertuzumab, previously accessed through the Cancer Drugs Fund, will be given to some women with breast cancer via the health service.

Breast Cancer Now, a charity, said it was "delighted" by the news.

Nice recommends the drug for women who have HER2-positive breast cancer which has returned to the breast but is inoperable, or where it has spread to other parts of the body, in combination with other medication.

Manufacturer Roche said the move ends years of uncertainty over how the treatment would be funded in the long term.

"Following the Nice approval of Kadcyla in June 2017, Perjeta is the second Roche breast cancer treatment to gain routine NHS funding in the last year. These are positive examples of how solutions can be reached when all parties show flexibility,” General manager Richard Erwin said.

"Looking forward, we want to continue to work closely with all parties to ensure that patients are not kept in limbo when new, innovative treatments are being assessed."