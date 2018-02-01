Leaked Brexit analysis says US trade deal won't counteract impact of curbing migration

A trade deal with the United States will not make up for the hit to Britain's economy from curbing migration from the European Union, according to leaked government documents obtained by BuzzFeed.

New customs arrangements, border checks and the loss of market access on top of the impact from immigration reforms will cause the main damage to the economy, the Brexit analysis prepared for the Department for Exiting the EU found.

Several immigration policies were analysed in the papers to assess what impact they would have on UK finances. The research revealed replacing free movement with a system similar to that in place for non-EU citizens would have a bigger effect than the 0.2% boost likely from a US trade deal.

Looser restrictions would still cancel out the benefits of increased trading across the Atlantic.

The study, EU Exit Analysis - Cross Whitehall Briefing, found the combined effect of trade barriers and lower immigration could mean UK borrowing is tens of billions of pounds higher in 2033-34 than under the status quo even when a US trade deal and savings from quitting the EU are taken into account, according to BuzzFeed.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May dismissed the significance of separate findings in the study leaked earlier in the week.

The documents indicated that any outcome from Brexit would leave Britain worse off.

"The view that restricting immigration is a positive thing, something this Conservative government have only encouraged, has been starkly contradicted by their own analysis," Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said.