Cape Town drops daily water limit in bid to stave off 'Day Zero'

Cape Town has cut its daily water restriction for a second time, down to 50 litres a day, as city officials desperately try to prevent the city's taps running dry.

The event has been dubbed 'Day Zero' - the moment water levels drop so low the supply lines will be shut down - and is currently set for April 16.

This has been bumped back four days, previously expected to hit on April 12.

It comes as the region battles to deal with its worst drought on record, dragging on for an unprecedented three years.

Levels of usable water in the dams surrounding Cape Town have been dropping by 1.4 per cent a day, and currently stand at around 16.3 per cent.