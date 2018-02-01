- ITV Report
Cape Town drops daily water limit in bid to stave off 'Day Zero'
Cape Town has cut its daily water restriction for a second time, down to 50 litres a day, as city officials desperately try to prevent the city's taps running dry.
The event has been dubbed 'Day Zero' - the moment water levels drop so low the supply lines will be shut down - and is currently set for April 16.
This has been bumped back four days, previously expected to hit on April 12.
It comes as the region battles to deal with its worst drought on record, dragging on for an unprecedented three years.
Levels of usable water in the dams surrounding Cape Town have been dropping by 1.4 per cent a day, and currently stand at around 16.3 per cent.
Once Day Zero hits, residents will be forced to queue to collect water from official outlets - and will be limited to 25 litres per person, per day.
In a bid to stave off the crisis, daily restrictions have been in place for several months limiting people to 87 litres each - but, with many apparently willing to ignore the warning, that was dropped to 50 litres on Thursday (February 1).
Premier of the Western Cape, Helen Zille, urged people to stick to the limits - saying it was possible to avoid turning the taps off.