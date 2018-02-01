Clear skies and bitterly cold

A cold night - close to freezing with patchy frost and ice, the brisk winds preventing temperatures falling even lower. Tomorrow another very cold day with a bitter northerly wind added a marked windchill. Clear, crisp skies and some sunshine. A few blustery showery outbreaks blowing into eastern England, west Wales, Devon and Cornwall will turn to sleety snow across high ground. The strong biting north winds will ease but we’ll keep a windchill in the breeze.