Finsbury Park mosque murder: Darren Osborne's rapid path to extremism

Darren Osborne has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder over the Finsbury Park van attack. Credit: Met Police

In many ways, Darren Osborne was a template terrorist: a history of violence, drugs and alcohol abuse. A former convict who had served a two-year sentence for assault. This is a typical CV for violent extremists. But perhaps the most frightening aspect of his process of radicalisation was its pace. It took just a few weeks - perhaps three of four - for Darren Osborne to turn into a murderous extremist. In police interviews, his friends and relatives said he had never shared racist views with them before then.

Osborne, who had a history of alcohol abuse, pictured in a Cardiff bar. Credit: Met Police

The trigger, say investigators, was the acclaimed BBC drama ‘Three Girls’, based on the true stories of victims of the Rochdale grooming scandal. The subject matter became his obsession. Osborne turned into a “ticking time bomb” making comments about “all Muslims raping children and being capable of blowing people up”. His former partner said he had become “brainwashed”. Referring to him as “a devious, vile and hate-filled individual”, Metropolitan Police Commander Dean Haydon said Osborne’s rapid radicalisation process was among the briefest he had ever investigated.

Osborne followed controversial figures such as EDL founder Tommy Robinson on social media.