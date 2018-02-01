11 die in huge blaze at care home for elderly people in Japan

Eleven people have died in a fire at a care home for elderly people in Japan overnight.

The blaze broke out at the three-storey building shortly before midnight in Sapporo, Japan - the main city on the island of Hokkaido.

Video footage from the scene showed flames raging inside the building, as smoke billowed into the air.

Local media said five of the building's residents had been rescued, while the dead have been identified as three woman and eight men.

It is believed that the building - a former inn - was not fitted with sprinklers, as they are not required under Japanese law.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.