Former Union J star George Shelley opens up to Lorraine about death of his sister Harriet

Former Union J star George Shelley fought back tears as he spoke to ITV's Lorraine about the death of his sister Harriet.

The 24-year-old singer's sister died aged 21 in May last year after being hit by a car and hitting her head outside a Stormzy gig in Bristol.

Shelley said: "I've had a pretty rubbish year, I've experienced things I never thought I would have to experience.

"I've come out of it the other end after thinking it wasn't going to go like this."

He said of his sister: "She was having a night out, a standard night out, she was just drinking - and you've got to be so careful with alcohol guys, just be careful with how much you're drinking on nights out.

"It was so innocent, she just needed a wee, and she ran out in-between two tour buses, I believe they were Stormzy's tour buses, he was playing in the venue she was going to.

"It was a very silly mistake, it was nothing to do with the car, she fell back and hit her head on one of the buses, it was damaged.

"She was in intensive care for a week, we were watching the brain pressure go up and down. It was, 'She's going to live, she's going to live'."