FSA launch review into meat cutting plants and cold stores

The Food Standards Agency is to review practices in meat cutting plants following the serious non-compliance issues at 2 Sisters Food Group and Russell Hume.

ITV News uncovered chicken being removed from the factory floor and dates being changed at the 2Sisters factory but the company denies any suggestion of low standards

While meat supplier Russell Hume, whose product is used at the likes of JD Wetherspoon and Jamie's Italian, was forced to recall items after FSA investigators found “serious non-compliance with food hygiene regulations” at a meat cutting plant.

Officials found widespread and serious evidence of breaches of hygiene.

There is no evidence anyone has been made ill and Russell Hume say the have an "unblemished record" in such matters.

There are widespread concerns in the industry regarding the matter and more plants will be inspected by the FSA.

The FSA say they will have a new review into how these kinds of plants are being policed