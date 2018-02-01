In Pictures: 'Super blue blood moon' seen across the world

A "super blue blood moon" or luna trifecta has been witnessed by large parts of the world.

The rare lunar event occurs when a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon happen at once.

The reddish colour is caused by sunlight getting refracted, or bent, towards the moon, causing some blue light to be filtered out, leaving red light visible.

It could be seen in eastern Europe, Australia, Asia and some parts of the United States.

There will not be another super blue blood moon until 2037.

Here are some pictures from across the globe.