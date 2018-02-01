Liam Fox vows 'full support' for embattled Theresa May 'as long as she wants to lead'

Liam Fox has pledged his "full support" to Theresa May - saying he wished rebellious Tory MPs could see how well the PM promotes Britain overseas.

Speaking during a visit to China, the International Trade Secretary told ITV News that Mrs May would have his backing for as long as she wanted to stay at the helm.

"I will give full support to the Prime Minister, as long as she wants to lead my party," he said.

"I think she's doing an excellent job and I do wish more of my colleagues could see the sort of leadership and commitment, and positive agenda, that's being projected for Britain here in China."

It comes in the wake of claims published in The Sun newspaper that a senior minister was preparing to criticise the Prime Minister and call for a new direction for the party.

But Mr Fox said Mrs May had been "absolutely key" in selling what Britain has to offer on the international stage.