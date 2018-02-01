Meghan Markle to attend first charity award ceremony with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle will attend her first awards ceremony as a soon-to-be British Royal on Thursday night.

Prince Harry’s financée will join him at a charity event in the City of London for a cause very close to his heart.

The Endeavour Fund helps wounded, injured and sick military veterans.

Prince Harry has worked closely with wounded soldiers, sailors and airmen since he left the Army after having completed two tours of Afghanistan.

The charity supports veterans in their physical and mental battles by providing sporting and adventure challenges such as adaptive skiing, dog sledding in Sweden or sailing around the British Isles.