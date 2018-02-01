Meghan Markle to attend first charity award ceremony with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle will attend her first awards ceremony as a soon-to-be British Royal on Thursday night.
Prince Harry’s financée will join him at a charity event in the City of London for a cause very close to his heart.
The Endeavour Fund helps wounded, injured and sick military veterans.
Prince Harry has worked closely with wounded soldiers, sailors and airmen since he left the Army after having completed two tours of Afghanistan.
The charity supports veterans in their physical and mental battles by providing sporting and adventure challenges such as adaptive skiing, dog sledding in Sweden or sailing around the British Isles.
The couple – who will marry in Windsor in May – will meet the finalists at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths Hall before the winners are announced.
The three prizes will recognise those men and women who have best inspired others and achieved excellence in their chosen sport or challenge.
More than two thousand injured or sick veterans have been helped by the Fund since its launch in 2012.
It was created by the Royal Foundation – the organisation which supports the charities closest to Princes William and Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge.
Meghan Markle will become a patron of the Royal Foundation after her marriage to Prince Harry on May 19.