Ofsted chief backs primary school headteacher who banned hijab for pupils aged under eight

Schools are being exploited by people who want to "indoctrinate impressionable minds" under the guise of religion, the head of Ofsted will warn.

In a speech on Thursday, Amanda Spielman will reveal that inspectors are increasingly coming across those who want to "actively pervert" the purpose of education.

Spielman will say that Ofsted must be willing to "call out" any practices at they feel could have a negative impact on pupils and will offer her support to the headteacher of a school that was forced to back down over plans to ban young pupils from wearing the hijab in class, saying school leaders have the right to set uniform rules "as they see fit."

Spielman will tell a Church of England education conference in central London that while many faith schools are good at promoting tolerance of religions, lifestyles and cultures, there is a difference between showing tolerance and respect for others and "privileging all belief above criticism."

"Ofsted inspectors are increasingly brought into contact with those who want to actively pervert the purpose of education," she will say.

"Under the pretext of religious belief, they use education institutions, legal and illegal, to narrow young people's horizons, to isolate and segregate, and in the worst cases to indoctrinate impressionable minds with extremist ideology.

"Freedom of belief in the private sphere is paramount, but in our schools it is our responsibility to tackle those who actively undermine fundamental British values or equalities law.

"That doesn't just mean Ofsted, but everyone involved in education. Rather than adopting a passive liberalism, that says 'anything goes' for fear of causing offence, schools leaders should be promoting a muscular liberalism," Spielman will say.

The inspector will say that such freedoms promoted by schools hold "no truck for ideologies that seek to close minds or narrow opportunity" and leaders will have to react.