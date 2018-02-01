Singer Leah LaBelle and ex-NBA star husband Rasual Butler killed in car crash

Pharrell Williams has led the tributes to "beautiful" singer Leah LaBelle, who died in a car accident with her ex-NBA star husband Rasual Butler.

LaBelle, who was an American Idol finalist in 2004, and former basketball player Butler were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Butler, 38, and LaBelle, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene after the Range Rover Butler was driving flipped over twice after hitting three parking meters and a wall, according to The Associated Press.

Producer Williams, who previously worked with R&B singer LaBelle when she signed to his record label, shared a collection of pictures of the two of them together on Instagram.

He wrote on Instagram: "@leahlabelle, your spirit was just as your voice; beautiful. Moments like these leave us with so many questions.

"What I don't question is how much you loved God, how much you love your life partner and where you guys are now. Sing Sis, sing."