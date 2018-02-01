May in China says Britons voted for change in Brexit referendum and she will deliver

Theresa May has said she understands voters wanted a change in the UK's relations with Europe when they backed Leave in the 2016 referendum.

Speaking to reporters in China, the prime minister repeated her promise to deliver on Brexit, noting that the 17.4 million Britons who handed victory to Leave "did not vote for nothing to change when we come out of the EU."

Asked if she believes in Brexit "hand on heart," May replied: "Yes."

The PM rejected speculation that she might seek to extend the expected two-year transition period after the official date of Brexit on March 29 2019 to three or more years.

"People are saying 'Oh we're secretly negotiating for three years'. No. We're not," she said.

And she promised to fight Brussels proposals that would give EU nationals full citizens' rights if they come to the UK as late as the end of 2020.

Her comments will be seen as an effort to allay concerns among Tory MPs over Chancellor Philip Hammond's suggestion that Britain's relationship with the remaining EU will change only "very modestly" after Brexit.

Cabinet members including Boris Johnson have warned that the UK will lose the main advantages of Brexit if it remains bound by the trade rules of the single market and customs union.