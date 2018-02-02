Appeal to protect Mackintosh's Hill House with giant cage

A fundraising appeal has been launched to raise £1.5 million to save a crumbling mansion designed by renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) plans to build a huge transparent cage around Hill House to enable repairs to be carried out.

The property was built as a "home for the future" by Mackintosh between 1902 and 1904 but his choice of the material Portland cement for the exterior led to problems as it allowed water to soak in.

Decades of driving west coast wind and rain have saturated the walls, threatening the long-term survival of the property in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

The trust has already secured £3 million towards the construction of the box but needs another £1.5 million by the end of spring 2018 to reach the overall target.