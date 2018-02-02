- ITV Report
Appeal to protect Mackintosh's Hill House with giant cage
A fundraising appeal has been launched to raise £1.5 million to save a crumbling mansion designed by renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) plans to build a huge transparent cage around Hill House to enable repairs to be carried out.
The property was built as a "home for the future" by Mackintosh between 1902 and 1904 but his choice of the material Portland cement for the exterior led to problems as it allowed water to soak in.
Decades of driving west coast wind and rain have saturated the walls, threatening the long-term survival of the property in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.
The trust has already secured £3 million towards the construction of the box but needs another £1.5 million by the end of spring 2018 to reach the overall target.
Richard Williams, general manager for Glasgow and West at NTS, said the appeal is "one of the most urgent and important appeals" in the history of the charity.
"We have very limited time to get the box in place around the Hill House and start the process of drying the building out.
"It's imperative that we secure the funds as soon as possible, to begin construction and protect the building from further degradation.
Williams added that the shelter will also allow visitors to see the building from a new perspective, with walkways and an opportunity to get to rooftop level.
Construction on the cage, designed by architects Carmody Groarke, is expected to begin in June and will protect the building while conservationists come up with ways to protect the house in the long-term.
The building will remain open to the public while conservationists carry out their work.
Born in 1868, Mackintosh trained as an architect and went on to create much-admired buildings including the Glasgow School of Art and Scotland Street School in Glasgow.