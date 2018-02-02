At least 90 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya

At least 90 migrants are feared dead after a smuggler's boat capsized off the coast of Libya.

The boat was believed to be carrying mostly Pakistani migrants making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

Ten bodies washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara following the tragedy on Friday morning, International Organisation for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon said.

Eight were believed to be Pakistani, and two Libyans.

The journey across the Mediterranean from Libya is a popular route for those wanting to come to Europe, despite the dangers the crossing poses.

About 250 people died making the crossing in January, slightly down on the same month last year. The IOM said 6,624 people crossed the Mediterranean last month, about two-thirds of them to Italy alone.

Ms Headon told reporters: "We are told that two survivors swam to shore, and one person was rescued by a fishing boat.

"We are working to get more details on the (capsizing) and where the survivors are so that we can assist them better."