More than 370 Carillion staff to be made redundant

More than 300 staff will be made redundant following the collapse of the Carillion group, the official receiver said.

A total 377 jobs will be lost at the construction giant and outsourcing firm "despite best efforts", a spokesman for the official receiver said.

Some 919 workers have had their jobs safeguarded.

The spokesman said: "As part of the ongoing liquidation of the Carillion group I am pleased we have been able to safeguard the jobs of 919 employees today.

"Most staff are transferring on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible as we work to find new providers for Carillion's other contracts."

The spokesman added: "I am expecting many employees working on other Carillion contracts to transfer in the coming weeks and we are continuing to keep the workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised."

Those who have lost their jobs will be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.

A Government spokesperson said: "Understandably, this will be a very difficult time for those who have been made redundant and their families.

"As with almost all insolvencies, there are unfortunately a number of redundancies, and government stands ready to support those affected through JobCentre Plus' Rapid Response Service.

"We continue to work hard to minimise the impacts of insolvency and ensure that public services run safely."