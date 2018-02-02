Dry and sunny for many

Friday will be dry and sunny for most. Winds will ease so it will feel less cold than yesterday. Showers will continue to affect Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, eastern coasts and especially East Anglia, but these will ease later in the day.

Cloud, rain and hill snow will spread across Northern Ireland this evening, moving into western Scotland, Wales and western England later. Eastern parts will stay cold, dry and clear.

Patchy rain will affect Wales, Scotland and western England on Saturday, turning to snow on northern hills. Eastern England will probably stay dry and bright. Blustery showers are expected in Northern Ireland.