Endeavour Fund Awards: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate achievements of wounded servicemen and women

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented awards at a London ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. "I'm truly privileged to be here," said Ms Markle, who presented the second prize of the night at Goldsmiths' Hall for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. The Prince's fiancé laughed as she helped her co-presenter open the envelope to present one of three awards to Daniel Claricoates, from Plymouth. Despite developed PTSD after multiple tours in Afghanistan, Claricoates climbed the highest mountains in both Africa and Antarctica with the organisation 65 Degrees North.

Meghan: "I'm truly privileged to be here." Credit: PA

The top honour of the night is named after the late explorer Henry Worsley, who died in January 2016, just 30 miles from completing a solo crossing of the Antarctic while raising money for the Endeavour Fund on the expedition. "It is a complete honour and he would not have believed it at all," said Worsley son, Max. "For him to be continuing to inspire all of these people - It's huge." Harry joined Max, and his sister, Alicia, on stage to present the award named in their late father's honour. The prince said: "I am fortunate enough to meet many of those who take part in the endeavours that we support and I am continually amazed by the tenacity, fortitude and unshakeable humour displayed by the men and women who sign up to run races, cross oceans, climb mountains or take on challenges few would even contemplate." They simply couldn't have achieved it without the support of a team - whether their teammates or their family at home - it is teamwork that has carried them through."

Meghan helps with the award presentation as she attends the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London. Credit: PA