Father of abuse victims tries to attack former US doctor Larry Nassar in court

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims lunged at the disgraced US gymnastics team doctor during a sentencing hearing. Randall Margraves tried to attack his daughters' abuser after the judge declined his request for "five minutes" alone with the sex offender in a locked room. He was quickly tackled by the bailiffs and pinned to the floor of the Michigan courtroom before being led away in handcuffs.

Three of Randall Margraves' daughters said they had been abused by Larry Nassar. Credit: APTN

Two of his daughters had just addressed the court saying that they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Mr Margraves then told the judge he was a "distraught father". He looked at Nassar, shook his head and swore at him while speaking at the courtroom podium. The judge cautioned Mr Margraves against using profanity.

Randall Margraves asked for 'five minutes in a locked room' with the defendant. Credit: APTN

Addressing the judge, he said: "I would ask you to, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon. Would you do that?" When the judge said she could not grant his request, he asked: "Would you give me one minute?" When that was again declined, he lunged for the defendant who was sitting nearby.

The incident happened during a third sentencing hearing for sex offender Larry Nassar. Credit: AP

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant attorney general Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words", not violence. "This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us." As Mr Margraves was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs he replied: "You haven't lived through it lady."

Mr Margraves was led away in handcuffs after the incident. Credit: APTN