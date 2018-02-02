Fidel Castro's eldest son and nuclear physicist Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart kills himself

The eldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, a nuclear physicist who earned the nickname Fidelito (Little Fidel) for his resemblance to his father, was found on Thursday at the age of 68.

Cuban state media said he had been in a "deeply depressed state" after treatment that "required an initial hospitalisation then outpatient follow-up".

His death comes just over two years after his revolutionary father passed away at the age of 90.