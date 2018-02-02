- ITV Report
Fidel Castro's eldest son and nuclear physicist Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart kills himself
The eldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, a nuclear physicist who earned the nickname Fidelito (Little Fidel) for his resemblance to his father, was found on Thursday at the age of 68.
Cuban state media said he had been in a "deeply depressed state" after treatment that "required an initial hospitalisation then outpatient follow-up".
His death comes just over two years after his revolutionary father passed away at the age of 90.
Mr Castro Diaz-Balart was born to Mr Castro's aristocratic first wife Mirta Diaz-Balart.
He studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union before becoming a scientific adviser to Cuba's Council of State.
He was vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences and also once led the nation's nuclear programme.
