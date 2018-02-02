Five shot in clashes between migrants in Calais

Five people have been shot in violent clashes between groups of migrants in Calais.

Police reinforcements arrived in the French port city on Friday amid warnings of growing tensions between those converging on the area in the hope of crossing to Britain

Twenty two people were injured in the fighting which the French interior minister Gérard Collomb blamed on "orgnaised" gangs.

Authorities said Afghan and Eritrean migrants had been fighting with sticks and stones after a meal distribution before the shots were fired. Firearms are rare among migrants.

Police have made no arrests.