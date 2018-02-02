- ITV Report
Five shot in clashes between migrants in Calais
Five people have been shot in violent clashes between groups of migrants in Calais.
Police reinforcements arrived in the French port city on Friday amid warnings of growing tensions between those converging on the area in the hope of crossing to Britain
Twenty two people were injured in the fighting which the French interior minister Gérard Collomb blamed on "orgnaised" gangs.
Authorities said Afghan and Eritrean migrants had been fighting with sticks and stones after a meal distribution before the shots were fired. Firearms are rare among migrants.
Police have made no arrests.
More than 1,000 children and adults sleep rough in the channel ports of Calais and Dunkirk, a decline from the days when 7,000 lived in the now-demolished Jungle camp, which was closed in 2016.
Tensions have been high in Calais since the camp was destroyed. More than 1,130 French security forces have been posted in Calais to keep migrants out of the port and Eurotunnel and to stop them from setting up camps.
Last month, during French president Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK, Britain agreed to the signing of a new treaty designed to improve security in Calais.