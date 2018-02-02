- ITV Report
-
Five dead after helicopters crash in France
Two military training helicopters have crashed in southern France, killing five people, French police have said.
Officials said three people had been killed in one helicopter, and two in the other, but they were unable to confirm how many were onboard and if there were any survivors.
Crash debris was scattered across a large area on the ground close to the town of Brignoles, in the Var region, between Marseilles and Cannes.
A spokesperson for the French army said the helicopters came from the army's light aviation school based in nearby Le-Cannet-des-Maures.
The school includes a special joint training program with German military pilots, and its pilots are sometimes used for firefighting operations in the area.