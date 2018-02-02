'It was a nightmare': 87-year-old woman bravely helped police in hunt for her attacker, before dying from her injuries

Heartbreaking audio of an 87-year-old woman describing the man who had brutally attacked her in her own home, causing injuries which would eventually kill her, has been released by police.

Eileen Blane was thrown to the floor, had her wedding ring ripped from her finger, and was badly beaten in the violent burglary at her house in Stretford, Greater Manchester.

Her attacker also drop-kicked her beloved jack russell Sammy, who tried to protect her - telling her she "wouldn't get out of the house alive".

However, she managed to grab Sammy when the intruder went upstairs, and she ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.

The thief made off with the ring and £30 in cash.

Eileen spent several weeks in hospital, but despite making what appeared to be a good recovery, she collapsed and died from injuries linked to the assault.