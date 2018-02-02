- ITV Report
'It was a nightmare': 87-year-old woman bravely helped police in hunt for her attacker, before dying from her injuries
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Ben Chapman
Heartbreaking audio of an 87-year-old woman describing the man who had brutally attacked her in her own home, causing injuries which would eventually kill her, has been released by police.
Eileen Blane was thrown to the floor, had her wedding ring ripped from her finger, and was badly beaten in the violent burglary at her house in Stretford, Greater Manchester.
Her attacker also drop-kicked her beloved jack russell Sammy, who tried to protect her - telling her she "wouldn't get out of the house alive".
However, she managed to grab Sammy when the intruder went upstairs, and she ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.
The thief made off with the ring and £30 in cash.
Eileen spent several weeks in hospital, but despite making what appeared to be a good recovery, she collapsed and died from injuries linked to the assault.
Before she died, she managed to describe the man responsible - and one year to the day that the attack took place, police released a recording of her statement.
“He started chucking me about you see, I couldn’t get up,” she said.
“I asked him to stop but he wouldn’t. He was quite nasty. He just wouldn’t stop hitting me, that was the main thing.
"It was a nightmare.”
Detectives have also released CCTV footage of the man they believe was behind the attack, along with an e-fit image.
They have appealed for anyone who recognises the man to contact them immediately.
"When we spoke to her in hospital, she had two main concerns," one of her sons, John Blane, told ITV News.
"Number one was 'has he been caught yet?', because she was concerned that he was going to do this to somebody else.
"Her second concern was 'eventually he's going to kill somebody doing this' - and he did do, unfortunately, my mum."
Police have put up a £50,000 reward for information leading to the thug’s arrest and conviction.
Det Insp John Mulvihill described the attack as "horrible, horrendous, relentless and brutal".