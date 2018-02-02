Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'It was a nightmare': 87-year-old woman bravely helped police in hunt for her attacker, before dying from her injuries

Heartbreaking audio of an 87-year-old woman describing the man who had brutally attacked her in her own home, causing injuries which would eventually kill her, has been released by police.

Eileen Blane was thrown to the floor, had her wedding ring ripped from her finger, and was badly beaten in the violent burglary at her house in Stretford, Greater Manchester.

Her attacker also drop-kicked her beloved jack russell Sammy, who tried to protect her - telling her she "wouldn't get out of the house alive".

However, she managed to grab Sammy when the intruder went upstairs, and she ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm.

The thief made off with the ring and £30 in cash.

Eileen spent several weeks in hospital, but despite making what appeared to be a good recovery, she collapsed and died from injuries linked to the assault.

An e-fit of the attacker has been released. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Before she died, she managed to describe the man responsible - and one year to the day that the attack took place, police released a recording of her statement.

“He started chucking me about you see, I couldn’t get up,” she said.

“I asked him to stop but he wouldn’t. He was quite nasty. He just wouldn’t stop hitting me, that was the main thing.

"It was a nightmare.”

Detectives have also released CCTV footage of the man they believe was behind the attack, along with an e-fit image.

They have appealed for anyone who recognises the man to contact them immediately.

CCTV footage has been released, after three key sightings. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

"When we spoke to her in hospital, she had two main concerns," one of her sons, John Blane, told ITV News.

"Number one was 'has he been caught yet?', because she was concerned that he was going to do this to somebody else.

"Her second concern was 'eventually he's going to kill somebody doing this' - and he did do, unfortunately, my mum."

Police have put up a £50,000 reward for information leading to the thug’s arrest and conviction.

Det Insp John Mulvihill described the attack as "horrible, horrendous, relentless and brutal".

This was in the confines of her home address and she didn’t stand a chance.

She answered the door and was punched to the ground, she was kicked, she was beaten, kicked again, punched again, dragged from the kitchen, through to the living room, she was threatened with a knife, the dog was threatened, she must have been terrified.

We need to bring to justice the person responsible for Eileen’s death, we need to bring closure to the family, who have had an horrendous 12 months.

That person may still be out there, he may see this appeal and if he does, I urge him to do the right thing. Please come forward, make yourself known to the police.

– Det Insp John Mulvihill, Greater Manchester Police