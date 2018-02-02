Why the whole of Washington is hyperventilating over a memo

Washington is hyperventilating. All because of a secret memo that is four pages long and may emerge blinking into the daylight later today.

The document is the subject of obsessive media analysis. Forget the threat of North Korea or the tragedy of Yemen. There is no oxygen left in the room for other news coverage - it’s all been sucked out by an epic, hyper-partisan battle over this memo.

So here is a quick guide to America’s latest political drama:

What is it?

The secret memo is a four page document (actually, three and a half) written by Republican Congressional investigators. The contents have not yet been released, but it examines how the FBI persuaded a federal judge to authorize surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

What did the FBI do?

Well, it’s what the Bureau didn’t do. Republicans claim that the FBI did not make clear to the judge that the basis for the surveillance warrant was information from Christopher Steele, the former British MI6 officer. The Steele dossier was funded in part by Democrats looking for dirt on Trump.

So what?

The underlying implication is that the FBI - America’s most respected law enforcement agency with a near-mythical status - was (in the words of Republicans) “politicized and weaponized” against the Trump Presidential campaign. Essentially, the FBI used political gossip from one party to spy on another. That’s the explosive allegation.

What does the FBI say?

The Bureau says the memo is highly selective and misleading. Senior FBI officials have begged Republicans not to release it. (That has made conspiracy theorists salivate even more about the juicy secrets it must contain).

What’s the connection to the Russia investigation being led by Robert Mueller?

That is disputed. Some say it has no connection. But most agree that the real Republican agenda is to muddy the waters and raise questions about the impartiality of the FBI. If ordinary Americans can be persuaded to view the Bureau is an anti-Trump institution with agents who have gone rogue, then Mueller’s conclusions can be dismissed as partisan politics. That’s a stretch of course, but the White House needs a counter-attack strategy.