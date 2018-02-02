Polar bear-cam reveals life on the Arctic ice as a new study shows many are starving

Remarkable footage of polar bears captured by the Arctic mammals on GPS collar-cams has given scientists a very rare glimpse into the bears' daily life.

The video gives a bear's-eye view of the world as they hunt for seals and has been released as part of a wider study into the impact of climate change on polar bears.

United States Geographical Survey researchers found melting Arctic ice caps may have bigger repercussions for polar bears than had previously been thought.

Scientists discovered the bears have higher metabolisms than was believed and they are finding it harder to find enough food to keep up their weight in their changing environment.

Using the cameras, researchers tracked nine female polar bears during 10 days in spring over three years.