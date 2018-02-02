Prostate cancer becomes third biggest cancer killer in UK

A man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK, with the disease overtaking breast cancer to become the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, new research shows.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, the number of men dying from the disease has overtaken the number of women dying from breast cancer, with 11,819 men now killed by prostate cancer in the UK every year, compared with 11,442 women from breast cancer.

However, lung cancer and then bowel cancer are the two most common cancers to die from in Britain.

While the number of women dying from breast cancer has steadily been decreasing since 1999, the same is not true for prostate cancer.

Despite prostate cancer overtaking breast cancer to become the third biggest cancer killer, the shift does not represent a worsening situation for those with the disease.

Men diagnosed today are two-and-a-half times more likely to live for 10 years or more than if they were diagnosed in 1990.