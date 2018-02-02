- ITV Report
Rees-Mogg backs Formula One chiefs over 'grid girls' ban
Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Formula One bosses over the banning of "grid girls" because he thinks women should be treated with respect.
Speaking at a university question and answer event on Thursday, Rees-Mogg said he was glad such things were "fading out."
"I believe in a free society where people should be free to do what they want. But, as you know, I'm quite old fashioned and I believe in treating ladies with respect," he said.
"And I don't think grid girls is treating ladies with respect. In fact, I think it is viewing them, it is objectifying them, and, frankly, I have never felt comfortable with it.
"Perhaps I'm just an old prude, a bit of a stuffed shirt. I am quite happy that these things are fading out."
The MP added: "I don't think they add to society. But, I don't want to enforce my will in this area on other people.
"I think it is for society to decide. For the grid girls to decide. For Formula One to decide. I don't think it is a matter for legislation."
Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone has defended the use of grid girls after current bosses decided to end their use at races.
The sport's American owners Liberty Media declared that the practice of employing grid girls was "at odds with modern day societal norms" and scrapped their use with immediate effect.
The move follows a similar decision made by the Professional Darts Corporation last month.