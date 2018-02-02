Rees-Mogg backs Formula One chiefs over 'grid girls' ban

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Formula One bosses over the banning of "grid girls" because he thinks women should be treated with respect.

Speaking at a university question and answer event on Thursday, Rees-Mogg said he was glad such things were "fading out."

"I believe in a free society where people should be free to do what they want. But, as you know, I'm quite old fashioned and I believe in treating ladies with respect," he said.

"And I don't think grid girls is treating ladies with respect. In fact, I think it is viewing them, it is objectifying them, and, frankly, I have never felt comfortable with it.

"Perhaps I'm just an old prude, a bit of a stuffed shirt. I am quite happy that these things are fading out."