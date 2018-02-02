- ITV Report
-
Russell Bishop to go on trial for 1986 murders of schoolgirls Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows
A 51-year-old man is to go on trial for the murders of two schoolgirls more than 30 years ago.
Russell Bishop is accused of killing friends Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows, both aged nine, in Brighton, East Sussex, in 1986.
The girls went missing from their homes in the city and their bodies were found hidden in bushes in Wild Park, near the Moulscoomb estate in Brighton, the next day.
Bishop appeared in custody via video link before Mr Justice Edis for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey.
Bespectacled Bishop, who wore a black and white striped T-shirt, spoke to confirm his name and when asked to enter pleas to the two murder charges, replied: "Not guilty ma'am."
The senior judge set a trial date at the Old Bailey for October 15.
The case is expected to go on for six to eight weeks.
Bishop was remanded back into custody.