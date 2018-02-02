Brexit Minister Steve Baker sorry for conspiracy about civil servants scuppering EU withdrawal

Brexit minister Steve Baker apologised on Thursday after telling MPs he heard claims that Treasury civil servants had deliberately drawn up negative economic assessments to try and steer Government policy.

After the comments, the Tory MP was accused of undermining the integrity of the civil service.

The storm erupted after Jacob Rees-Mogg asked the minister to confirm if he had heard from Charles Grant, of the Centre for European Reform think tank, that "officials in the Treasury have deliberately developed a model to show that all options other than staying in the customs union were bad and that officials intended to use this to influence policy."

Baker said that account was "essentially correct."

"At the time I considered it implausible because my direct experience is that civil servants are extraordinarily careful to uphold the impartiality of the civil service," he added.

Grant strongly denied the claims, and Baker was forced into an apology when an audio recording emerged which contradicted the minister's recollection of the comments.

Downing Street, which had initially said there was no reason to question Baker's version of events, insisted the minister had made a "genuine mistake" after the tape was released by Prospect magazine.

"This was a genuine mistake, he has apologised to Charles Grant, and will clarify his remarks in the House. We consider the matter closed," said a Number 10 source.