- ITV Report
-
Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dies aged 74
The former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards has died at the age of 74.
The singer's agent paid tribute to him saying: "The ex-member and legend of The Temptations will be sadly missed.
"He was an amazing performer and singer and the whole Temptations family are grieving at his sad passing.
"May Dennis Edwards rest in peace."
Grammy-winning Edwards joined the top Motown act in 1968 to replace founding lead singer David Ruffin.
Edwards departed the group in the late 70s before rejoining in the early 1980s, before leaving, rejoining and leaving again.
He joined again for a final stint from 1987 to 1989.
His top hits include Papa Was a Rollin' Stone and Just My Imagination.
Reverend Jesse Jackson paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the #Temptations. I went to visit him at @RushMedical. He slept away.
"In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved."
Singer Kenny Lattimore added: "Prayers to the family of one of our legendary vocal greats #DennisEdwards of the Temptations. His unmistakable gift will live on forever."