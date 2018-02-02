The prisoners caring for stray dogs

A scheme has been introduced in a prison for inmates to train abandoned dogs.

Prisoners are tasked with helping to run the dog shelter within the compound which includes cleaning the facilities through to teaching the animals simple commands.

The move is part of a project to boost the inmates' resocialisation and has so far seen more than 260 dogs cared for in Serbia's largest prison.

The jail in Sremska Mitrovica, northwest of Belgrade, has tasked a dozen prisoners with running the shelter since it opened in November.