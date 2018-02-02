Turning increasingly cold over the coming days.

Cloud, rain and hill snow will spread across Northern Ireland this evening, moving into western Scotland, Wales and western England later. This will give ice in the north. Eastern parts will stay dry, with clear spells giving a widespread frost

Cold with patchy rain and hill snow gradually fizzling out on Saturday. Drier and occasionally brighter in the east, whilst bright and blustery over Northern Ireland and Irish Sea coasts with showers.

Cold and mostly dry through Sunday and Monday, although wintry showers across southeast England. Rain and snow will arrive on Monday evening, spreading southeastwards during Tuesday. Widespread overnight frost.