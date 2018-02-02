- ITV Report
US Ambassador tells ITV News: Trump is a two-term president who is 'not worried' by threat of protests
Donald Trump is "not worried" about potential protests when he eventually makes his first visit to the UK as president, the US ambassador has told ITV News.
The US President cancelled an anticipated visit to open the new embassy in London this month, prompting speculation that he was concerned by the prospect of thousands of people taking to the streets to demonstrate against him.
But billionaire Robert 'Woody' Johnson, nominated by the US President for the post in June 2017, told ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham that there had never been a date set for any visit.
Mr Johnson also said he was "not embarrassed" by some of the things Mr Trump has said - though admitted the president "didn't do enough research" before re-tweeting messages from a far-right group in Britain.
"I think he was elected President because he expresses himself differently and probably in a more direct way to his base," he said.
"And so his base understand where he's going, and having known him for all these years I understand where he's trying to take the country and it's to a good place."
He also revealed he believes Mr Trump will run for a second term.
Asked directly whether he believes Mr Trump will be a two-term president, he replied: "Yes, absolutely."