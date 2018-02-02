Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton hint of Spice Girls reunion after meeting with manager

The Spice Girls have hinted that they could be making plans to reform after a meeting with their former manager Simon Fuller.

Victoria Beckham posted a picture of herself with former bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel Brown and Melanie Chisholm with the caption: "Love my girls! So many kisses! Exciting!"

The post was shared by Bunton who wrote the "future is looking spicy" while Horner said "#girlpower is alive and well".

They shared the post after the quintet, who have not been seen together since 2012, met at Horner's Hertfordshire home alongside their former manager Simon Fuller.