- ITV Report
Angus Robertson resigns as SNP deputy leader
Angus Robertson has announced he is stepping down as SNP deputy leader.
Eight months after losing his Westminster constituency, Mr Robertson announced he was giving up his post within the party with immediate effect.
In a resignation letter to party leader Nicola Sturgeon, he said he could no longer "fully discharge" his mandate and was now pursuing "new career opportunities".
A twitter post added that it had "a tremendous honour" to serve as the party deputy of Nicola Sturgeon and "help transform Scottish politics".
Ms Sturgeon expressed her "immense gratitude" to Mr Robertson, telling him: "You have always been a source of wise counsel and I, likewise, have valued your friendship and support in the work we have taken forward together."
She added: "I know that you are keen to pursue other career opportunities at the moment, and I wish you well in those endeavours, but I hope that we may see you return to front-line politics in future."