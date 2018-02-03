Angus Robertson resigns as SNP deputy leader

Angus Robertson has announced he is stepping down as SNP deputy leader.

Eight months after losing his Westminster constituency, Mr Robertson announced he was giving up his post within the party with immediate effect.

In a resignation letter to party leader Nicola Sturgeon, he said he could no longer "fully discharge" his mandate and was now pursuing "new career opportunities".

A twitter post added that it had "a tremendous honour" to serve as the party deputy of Nicola Sturgeon and "help transform Scottish politics".