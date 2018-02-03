Brexit: Treasury are 'fiddling figures' says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused the Treasury of "fiddling the figures" in order to keep Britain in the EU customs union.

The leading Tory Brexiteer claimed economic models from Philip Hammond's department which found the UK would be worse off if it remains outside the customs union post-Brexit were "clearly politically influenced".

He also said that since the EU referendum was first called in 2016 - with the then-chancellor George Osborne campaigning for Remain - it was clear that the Treasury's economic forecasting had become politicised.

"If you look at the forecasts the Treasury made before the referendum, they were a humiliation. They were clearly politically influenced," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"We need to be free to do deals with the rest of the world. We must be out of the protectionist common external tariff which mainly protects inefficient EU industries at the cost to British consumers."