Doctors to protest against General Medical Council over 'scapegoating' junior medic

Doctors are to show a public demonstration of no confidence in their regulator the General Medical Council (GMC) after one of their colleagues was struck off.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was taken off the medical register after she was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock.

Her colleagues have reacted angrily to the GMC's measures, arguing that they are "scapegoating" an individual and not taking into account pressures medics face such as understaffing and the failure of IT systems.

Dr David Nicholl, an NHS consultant, has written a letter to the GMC chairman, Professor Terence Stephenson, accusing it of "neither protecting the public or doctors" and using the junior doctor as a scapegoat.

"These actions are bringing the practice of medicine into disrepute by discouraging trainees from pursuing careers in those medical specialities with an associated higher risk," he said.

"This is clearly not in the interests of patients."