Far-right sympathiser held over drive-by shooting in Italy 'targeting black migrants'

A far-right sympathiser has been arrested over a drive-by shooting apparently targeting black migrants in the central Italian city of Macerata.

Luca Traini, 28, was held after the attacks that left at least six wounded and one person fighting for life.

He stood in a local election last year under the banner of the anti-migrant Northern League party, but failed to win election.

Local media quoted friends as saying he was also linked with Italian extremist parties like the neo-fascist Forza Nuova and Casa Pound.

It is thought the attacks may have been in retaliation for a recent murder of a white woman in the city. The chief suspect in that case is a Nigerian immigrant.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has spoken out to say "hatred and violence will not succeed in dividing us" amid a wave of revulsion at the seemingly racially-motivated attacks.