Hawaii state worker who sent missile warning was '100% sure' attack was real

The man in his 50s was fired by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Credit: PA

The former Hawaii state worker who sent a false missile alert last month that prompted mass panic across the islands said on Friday he was "100% sure" the attack was real. Speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity, the man said the call he received on January 13 did not sound like a drill. State officials have subsequently said other workers clearly heard the word "exercise" repeated several times. The man in his 50s, who was fired by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said it felt like he had been hit with a "body blow" when he realised it was just a drill and he has had difficulty eating and sleeping since.

The man's superiors said they knew for years that he had problems performing his job. The worker had mistakenly believed drills for tsunami and fire warnings were actual events, and colleagues were not comfortable working with him, the state said. The ex-worker disputed that, saying he was not aware of any performance problems. While working at the state warning site in a former bunker in Honolulu's Diamond Head crater on January 13, the man said, he took a call that sounded like a real warning from US Pacific Command. He said he did not hear that it was a drill. But the problems at the agency went beyond the one employee.

The man sent the alert while working at the state warning site in a former bunker in Honolulu's Diamond Head crater. Credit: PA