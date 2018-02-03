Ice cream seller jailed for attacking rival with a shovel in snack van 'turf war'

Police said the 'vicious and unprovoked attack' was witnessed by a young child. Credit: PA

An ice cream seller has been jailed after attacking a rival snack van owner with a shovel in "turf war". Qelik Shiha, 33, chased with competitor down the road with the garden tool in a rage after telling him "this is my patch". The victim had to undergo surgery for a deep wound to his hand and has partially lost feeling in two of his fingers.

Qelik Shiha, 33, chased a rival ice cream seller down the road with a shovel. Credit: Metropolitan police

Police said that the clash was sparked after both vans happened to arrive in South Close, West Drayton, at the same time on the evening of 3 April 2017. Shiha had approached his competitor and punched his van as he warned him to stay away. As the the victim ran away, Shiha chased him and struck his hand with the shovel. Shiha then drove away from the scene in his own ice cream van but was swiftly identified and arrested late that evening. He was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment after being found guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm at Isleworth Crown Court.

Shiha confronts his victim during the 'turf war' clash. Credit: Metropolitan Police