Man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is charged

A man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been charged with manufacturing armour-piercing bullets.

Douglas Haig, who sold ammunition as a hobby, said he had not noticed anything suspicious when he sold tracer rounds to Paddock.

Haig's fingerprints were found on unfired armour-piercing bullets in the Las Vegas hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where Paddock unleashed his attack on unsuspecting country music fans.

According to a criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Arizona, Haig does not have a license to manufacture armour-piercing ammunition.

Haig told investigators that when Paddock bought the ammunition at his home in suburban Phoenix, Paddock went to his car to get gloves and put them on before taking the box from Haig.