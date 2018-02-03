North Korea continues to flout international sanctions, UN warns

A panel of UN experts have accused North Korea of flouting sanctions on oil and gas, engaging in prohibited ballistic missile cooperation with Syria and Burma, and of illegally exporting commodities that brought in nearly 200 million dollars (£157m) last year.

The officials warned that Pyongyang can still access the global financial system through "deceptive practices combined with critical deficiencies in the implementation of financial sanctions," while the regime engages in "widespread conventional arms deals and cyber operations to steal military secrets."

The report to the UN Security Council, obtained on Friday by The Associated Press, said North Korean diplomats "continue to play a key role in the country's prohibited programmes."

The UN imposed strict new sanctions on North Korea in response to its recent nuclear missile tests.

The most recent resolution in December - a response to a ballistic missile test that Pyongyang claimed could strike the mainland US - imposed sharp limits on North Korea's refined oil imports and authorised the inspection and seizure of ships suspected of smuggling banned items including coal and oil to and from the country.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said sanctions now ban well over 90% of North Korea's exports reported in 2016.

But the panel warned the expansion of UN sanctions has not been matched by the "political will," international coordination, and allocation of resources to implement them.

"This year could represent a critical window of opportunity before a potential miscalculation with disastrous implications for international peace and security," the experts said.

According to the report, the panel investigated North Korea's ongoing ballistic missile cooperation with Syria and Burma.

It also investigated illegal ship-to-ship transfers of oil "comprising a multimillion-dollar business that is driving an international network of brokers and ship charterers as well as unwitting global commodity trading companies and oil suppliers."

North Korea also continued its illegal coal exports by combining deceptive navigation patterns, trans-shipment through third countries and fraudulent documentation "to obscure the origin of the coal".