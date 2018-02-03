Russian oligarchs living in UK 'will be forced to account for their wealth,' minister says

Russian oligarchs suspected of corruption and living in the UK must account for their wealth as part of a fresh crackdown on organised crime, a Government minister has said.

Security minister Ben Wallace said the "full force of government" would be brought to bear on foreign criminals and corrupt politicians who use Britain as a haven.

Officials will use new unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) - which came into effect this week - to seize and hold suspicious assets until they have been accounted for.

Wallace told The Times: "When we get to you, we will come for you, for your assets and we will make the environment that you live in difficult."