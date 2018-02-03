Russian pilot shot dead after fighter jet downed in Syria

Al Qaida-linked militants in Syria have downed a Russian fighter jet and killed its pilot after he ejected from the plane.

The pilot, who landed on the ground in the embattled north-western province of Idlib, resisted being captured and fired at the militants who then shot and killed him, according to one of the militants and Syrian monitors.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the downing of the Su-25 and said the pilot was killed in fighting with "terrorists".

A report on the ministry's Zvezda TV said preliminary information indicated the plane was shot by a portable ground-to-air missile in an area under the control of al Qaida's branch in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the plane was downed on Saturday afternoon near the rebel-held town of Saraqeb, which Syrian troops have been trying to take under the cover of Russian air strikes.