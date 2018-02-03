Scotland Yard examining two more claims of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein

British police investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at two further allegations of sexual assault, sources said.

The most recent allegations were made to police in November, but have only now been made public.

Both allegations are thought to relate to the same woman, who is the ninth to report Weinstein to UK police for alleged sexual assault.

One the two attacks is alleged to have taken place in Westminster in 2011 while the other was outside of the jurisdiction of the UK and will be passed on to the relevant force, Scotland Yard said.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "On November 13 an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 9) in Westminster in 2011 and outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2010.

"The second allegation will be passed to the relevant police force in due course."